Ricky Stuart has revealed he doesn't believe it's a tough decision to slot Jack Wighton back into the New South Wales Blues' State of Origin team for Game 3 of the series.

It's one of the trickier calls for Brad Fittler, who will name his team for Game 3 in Brisbane on Sunday evening following the completion of the ongoing Round 16.

Wighton, who will take to the field with the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon during the round's final game against the St George Illawarra Dragons, played Game 1 at centre.

A surprise selection before the series got underway, he was one of the Blues' best in a beaten outfit by the Maroons.

Thought to be a certainty for the Game 2 trip to Perth, a positive COVID test ruled him out, with an all-new centre combination as Kotoni Staggs was dropped too, seeing Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton coming into the side.

Burton was one of the best on ground in the big win, while Crichton was solid.

Stuart told The Canberra Times though that Crichton should be the man to make way for Wighton, with Burton swapping sides.

"I think they can move Burton across to the other side, pull Jack into the left-hand side there," Stuart said.

"I don't think that's a tough decision at all. I think that makes the team stronger to be quite honest."

Wighton missed both the Raiders' last NRL clash with the Newcastle Knights, and the Blues while he was out with COVID, but the timing of the positive test and representative round means he has been back training during the week ahead of the must-win clash with the Dragons in what is likely to be a drenched Wollongong on Sunday as the east coast of New South Wales cops a battering from rain.