Dolphins winger Jack Bostock has avoided a suspension after being penalised and placed on report for a dangerous tackle on Cronulla Sharks fullback William Kennedy.

Coming during the second half of the game, a high kick to the corner from the Dolphins saw Kennedy fly off the ground to collect for the Sharks in what was ultimately a narrow win for the Redcliffe-based outfit.

Bostock was the first attacking player on the scene but made dangerous contact with Kennedy who was upended before hitting the ground awkwardly.

The Sharks' fullback was able to complete the game despite the tackle, with Bostock then put on report but not placed in the sin bin.

The NRL's match review committee however only hit Bostock - who has been in fine try-scoring form this year and is reportedly set to re-sign with the Dolphins on a new deal in the coming weeks - with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge.

As it's the first offence on his rolling record, the young winger will only face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights at the judiciary and loses.

The Dolphins will have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine whether they will accept the early guilty plea or fight the charge, with any potential hearing to be held on Tuesday evening at Moore Park in Sydney.