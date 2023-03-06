We are back! What a weekend of rugby league!

Anyone who was worried about a slow start to 2023 needn't have as we witnessed one of the all time great upsets, highlight reel tries and much more.

For those who are new to this weekly posting, each week we run through 20 points from the weekend of footy just completed.

They're not all meant to be deep-thinking break-downs of complete issues but more just 20 quick opinions to generate discussion. Let us know below if you agree.

1. How about those Dolphins? A genuine show of hands; who tipped that upset? What a magnificent occasion on Sunday afternoon in front of a huge debut crowd. A sea of red filled Suncorp as the Phins ran riot against one of the competition's heavyweights. You couldn't have written a better script.

2. Sticking with the NRL's newest club, it is time to officially add "Redcliffe" to the Dolphins name. There were multiple Redcliffe chants, the commentators on both stations dropped the name several times. I understand what the club is trying to do but there's no denying the historical link.

3. It was only one game but how good did Tom Trbojevic look? His presence completely transforms that Manly side who looked a different side on Saturday. I swear Cherry-Evans grows another foot in size and stature just knowing his number one is on the park.

4. I honestly believe coaches can try to be too clever sometimes. Unless there is an injury we do not know about, what was Sheens thinking holding Apisai Koroisau back? Why was Soni Luke left on the bench for so long despite being in the mold of the aforementioned former Panther? Just put your best 13 on the park.

5. The independent doctor situation is in the headlines once again. For what it is worth, the incident that saw Kalyn Ponga taken from the field against the Warriors looked very serious. That said, the very next night Cody Walker was hit high, stayed down and feigned injury to gain a penalty but was not taken from the field. I understand the frustrations among players and fans. There are massive inconsistencies.

6. Having been at Pointsbet Stadium on Saturday night I have two thoughts. Firstly, how good are sold-out suburban grounds? We saw it multiple times across the weekend. There is no better sight. Secondly, the facilities (albeit known well in advance) are diabolical. I'm an unashamed fan of the suburban grounds but upgrades are needed.

7. The new Dally M voting system caught me off guard, I must have missed the announcement, but I like it. It rewards obvious Man of the Match performances while there's already been a split in the lower votes. For those who missed it, two judges not adjudicate on the game. A player can now earn six points for a best on ground. There were five games in which maximum points were given. We'll see in a few weeks but any change was for the best.

8. Huge fan of the change to the HIA rules in regards to activating the 18th man. Two players being ruled out due to head knocks now allows sides to bring in their reserve player rather than the three from last season. It's a small change but, for mine, a good one.

9. Trent Robinson raised eyebrows on Sunday afternoon by only using interchange player Corey Allan. Originally named in the centres, the former Orign fullback was relegated to the bench prior to kick off then not used. Very strange considering the way the game went.

10. Cameron Munster is not human. He had to run off the field while literally holding his finger in place on Thursday night. All the talk was he was a long shot to return, only for Munster to return, set up a try and arguably be the best player on the field in the second half. He faces time off but stated in the post-match interview that he'll play. I wouldn't bet against him.

11. New recruits Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow looked very much at home in the fullback role for their new clubs. Of course both have played there previously but with plenty of opportunity now, I expect to see the best from both in 2023. For the Bulldogs the jury is very much still out on Hayze Perham but he topped his side's running metres and has earned some time. Aj Brimson is a different player in his preferred custodial role.

12. Way up north, despite a second half stutter of sorts, the Cowboys picked up where they left off last year. Scott Drinkwater is so good! So good! An 87% completion rate in oppressively hot conditions is a very good sign. They're going to be tough to beat, especially at home.

13. David Fifita looked like a man possessed at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday afternoon. The key to Fifita has always been unlocking those performances week to week but the signs were very encouraging. Hopefully Foran's injury isn't too bad as he looked to have built a brilliant partnership with the Titans monster over the off-season.

14. The Panthers have now lost two games (albeit one a technical trial) by the score of 13-12 in the wet weather, at home. Given they host the Bunnies on Thursday night, there's no guarantee they return to winning ways. I cannot remember the last time the Panthers lost two games in a row, let alone three.

15. Round 1 is notoriously difficult to tip but anyone who predicted a Panthers home loss into a Roosters loss to the Dolphins into four field goals being kicked in Round 1 is being untruthful. Oh glorious, unpredictable rugby league. I have missed you.

16. I absolutely despise the repeated "crash play". The amount of times the halfback is screaming for the ball only for the dummy half to hit a forward who is then folded is unbelievable. Blayke Brailey especially must have a "crash play" target in his contract. So predictable.

17. Gotta feel like there's an opportunity missed by not televising more NSW Cup. There are no scheduled Saturday games this weekend while the Sunday early games aren't being covered despite the 4pm kickoff at NRL level being the early game. I suppose it's not overly important but the amount of talent on show is ridiculous.

18. Queensland sides went 4-0 this weekend. What a stat! I don't know if we'll see that again this season.

19. Tigers fans will feel dejected today after losing a home opener but the signs were good. All the stats suggest they should have won that game. Just too many errors in their attacking zone. There will be good results ahead. Adam Doueihi is a special player.

20. I understand refereeing is a very difficult job but the standard of officiating across Round 1 was awful. I cannot believe Kyle Flanagan was sin-binned for breathing in the direction of Tommy Turbo. There were legitimately 15 forward passes let go on Thursday night only for random passes to be picked up that were far flat at worst. I loathe giving the officials grief so let's hope it's simply referees finding their grove much like the players.