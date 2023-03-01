The Dolphins have added to their maiden top 30 squad just days before their first match in the NRL, upgrading youngsters Kurt Donoghoe and Jack Bostock to the full-time squad.

The Dolphins had four spots left in their squad before handing the duo NRL deals, with Donoghoe already set to make his NRL debut this weekend, and Bostock not far behind him.

Set to become Dolphin #17 on Sunday afternoon, Donoghoe is a Newcastle junior plucked from the Knights jersey, and lined up opposite fellow debutant Isaiya Katoa in last year's Jersey Flegg grand final last season.

The utility, who has spent time at hooker, five-eighth and the outside backs, will play off the bench on Sunday, and joined Bostock on the score sheet in their second trial match.

Bostock started both trials on the wing for the Dolphins, scoring in both affairs as he applied pressure to the likes of Jamayne Isaako, Tesi Niu and Robert Jennings, especially whilst Edrick Lee is sidelined.

Originally on a three-year development deal, the upgrade will see the winger join the NRL squad effective immediately.

The pair both began their time on train-and-trial deals with the Dolphins, and now fully-fledged NRL top 30 players, the club's CEO Terry Reader is eager to see what they can produce.

“This is exactly why we have a pre-season and follow that with trial games – to develop and gauge the talent in our extended squads,” Reader said in a statement via dolphins.com.au.

“Jack was a player we identified early and gave him the opportunity to come to Queensland to chase his NRL dream.

“Kurt came here as part of the affiliate club pathway with the Central Capras, and he has turned that opportunity into a full-time NRL contract and now an NRL debut.

“We congratulate Jack and Kurt on their efforts – their positions in the top 30 squad have been well deserved.”

Donoghoe will run out on Sunday afternoon against the Sydney Roosters while Bostock continues to bide his time.