The Dolphins have locked up Michael Waqa, an imposing young forward on a three-year deal that will see him at the club until 2025.

Originally joining the club on a train-and-trial deal in November, Waqa showed great potential in the pre-season.

This new contract means he will be upgraded to their 2023 Developmental List, before making his way to the main squad by 2025.

A Queensland local, Waqa has been playing in the Mal Meninga Cup for the Dolphins' under-18 academy team.

He also played for Queensland Country in the annual against U17s Queensland Country vs Queensland City game last year and was named in the Queensland Under 19s emerging squad in February.

"Michael did very well in his first-pre-season training with NRL players," said Dophins' chief executive Terry Reader in a media statement.

"We have always said one of our visions is to see young local players come through the grades and play NRL with the Dolphins."

"Michael has the opportunity to come right through from the juniors to the NRL and we are excited about what the future holds for him."