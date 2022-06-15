The Dolphins have reportedly added another signing for their inaugural season, with Brenko Lee to join cousin Edrick Lee at the club.

Brenko enjoyed a breakout 2020 season with the Melbourne Storm.

After floating around from the Canberra Raiders, to the Canterbury Bulldogs and onto the Gold Coast Titans between 2014 and 2019 without a great deal of success and just 53 NRL games across six years, he found a home in Craig Bellamy's side.

During the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Lee managed 14 games for the Storm, crossing for four tries before making his State of Origin debut for the Queensland Maroons at the end of the year, when the Origin series was played after the grand final.

His performance in Wayne Bennett's side seems to have impressed the super coach, with a miserable stint in Brisbane looking as if it's about to come to an end.

2021 saw injury after injury for Lee, who only managed four games in the Brisbane Tigers' QLD Cup squad while still contracted to the Storm, before 2022 has seen him switch to the Broncos on a one-year deal where he has managed just two games thus far.

The most recent of those was last round, although he could find himself with more first-grade action between now and the end of the season with English gun Herbie Farnworth suffering a ruptured biceps.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting though that Lee will join the Dolphins in 2023.

Edrick Lee was one of the Dolphins' recent signings, agreeing to make the switch north for 2023 from the Newcastle Knights, who gave him another NRL chance after injuries ruined recent seasons.

The 26-year-old Brenko has been named in Brisbane's side to face the Melbourne Storm in a Friday night blockbuster, and Bennett confirmed he wants Brenko in his squad for the club's inaugural season.

"I am looking to have Brenko on board,” Bennett told the publication.

“He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities at the Broncos this season but he is getting his chance now and hopefully he finishes the season on a strong note.

“I am looking at him as a starting centre. I don’t want him playing Queensland Cup, Brenko at his best is a genuine NRL player, the try he set up against the Raiders last week was the perfect centre’s play.

“I worked with Brenko during the Origin series a couple of years ago and I like what he brought to the team. He was outstanding in Game Three, we needed him to perform that night and he did - we couldn’t have won the series without him.

“If he comes here, he would be an asset for the Dolphins.”

Brenko Lee slotting into the Dolphins' centres would alleviate the current predicament, which is likely to see Euan Aitken - who has become a back rower - playing in the three-quarter line.

The Dolphins still have plenty of work to do, with virtually no spine available to the club out of their current signings.

Lee would serve as signing number 16 to their top 30 squad, with 24 required by early November under NRL rules.