The Dolphins have confirmed a 23-man squad will travel to Rockhampton this weekend to clash with the Central Queensland Capras.

In a match not counted towards the NRL's pre-season challenge that gets underway the following weekend, the Dolphins will play against their affiliate side for the second year in a row to get their campaign up and running.

Wayne Bennett will sit out the trek north, with assistant coach Nathan Fien taking over a side mostly filled with youngsters, but featuring a handful of familiar faces in the hunt for spots in Round 1, when the Dolphins open up their season proper against the North Queensland Cowboys in Brisbane on March 10.

Tesi Niu and Valynce Te Whare, who are both in contention for a backline spot, will be the key names to make the trip to Rockhampton. Young gun and former Junior Origin player Jack Bostock, who is also favoured for a Round 1 spot, is also making the trip north.

As it stands, the Dolphins' backline is overflowing, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to play fullback, Jamayne Isaako on one wing and recruits Herbie Farnworth (from Broncos) and Jake Averillo (from Bulldogs) favoured to land the centre spots.

Averillo's spot is no certainty though, and the club have confirmed he and Farnworth will play in their first pre-season challenge match against the Titans on February 18.

What that does leave is too many players fighting for the spots available, with Euan Aitken's name not even mentioned.

Kurt Donoghoe meanwhile will gain a chance to impress at five-eighth in a halves pairing with Gerome Burns, while explosive QLD Cup fullback Trai Fuller also joins the squad.

Jeremiah Simbiken and Mason Teague, who will both push for more opportunities this year also make the squad, while Oryn Keeley has his first hit out as a Dolphin starting in the back-row after shifting from the Knights during the off-season.

The Dolphins will play their two pre-season challenge games on February 18 against the Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadiums, and on February 24 in Auckland against the New Zealand Warriors.

The clash against the Capras kicks off at 6:10pm (local time) on February 10 at Browne Park in Rockhampton.

Dolphins 23-man squad to play Capras

1. Trai Fuller

2. Brenton Baira

3. Tesi Niu

4. Valynce Te Whare

5. Jack Bostock

6. Kurt Donoghoe

7. Gerome Burns

8. Max Bailey

9. Trey Brown

10. Cooper Jenkins

11. Jeremiah Simbiken

12. Oryn Keeley

13. Mason Teague

Interchange

14. Aaron Moore

15. Lachlan Hubner

16. Judah Rimbu

17. Max Plath

18. Brent Woolf

19. Jaron Purcell

20. Caleb Jackson

21. Steven Numambo

22. Aublix Tawha

23. Manase Kaho

Coach: Nathan Fien