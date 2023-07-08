Days away from making his State of Origin debut for Queensland, Corey Horsburgh nearly signed with the Dolphins instead of staying with the Canberra Raiders.

A Redcliffe junior, Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins were offered Horsburgh's services after they were accepted to become the newest NRL expansion side. However, they didn't jump on to sign the forward as he was in the midst of an injury crisis at the time.

While the Dolphins didn't jump at the chance to add him to the roster, the Dolphins decided to sign him at the beginning of last year but were a week and a half late in gaining his services. Now, he is set to remain a Canberra Raider for years to come.

“He was a Redcliffe kid. I rang Wayne and said I have a young kid, he is the perfect story for the Dolphins, he is a Redcliffe junior and is open to coming home,” his manager Jeff Jurotte told The Courier Mail.

“Corey was struggling with his injuries at Canberra, but I never heard back from the Dolphins.

“Then at the beginning of last year, Corey was playing great footy for Canberra and the Dolphins suddenly called me, but by then they were a week and a half late.

"We had just done a three-year extension with Canberra, so the Dolphins just missed their chance."

“Corey definitely would have gone there, because at that stage he was out of favour at Canberra and Corey is one of those emotional kids.

Horsburgh is currently signed until the end of the 2024 season, but is reportedly in talks for a bumper contract extension with the Raiders. Jurotte addressed the forward's contract situation going forward.

“I'm having talks with Canberra to extend him. He has another year and he can talk to someone for 2025, but the Raiders want to upgrade him," he added.

"We'll wait until the Origin period is over and we'll do a deal to keep him at Canberra for the long haul.

“He is perfectly made for Origin. He doesn't take a backward step and is just fearless. He has matured too. He won't get caught up in the crap.”

Horsburgh will take the field for Queensland on Wednesday night when they take on the New South Wales Blues at Accor Stadium.