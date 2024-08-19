The Dolphins have reportedly made a decision on one of their first signings as he runs off-contract at the end of this season as they attempt to freshen up their roster with the departure of Wayne Bennett.

One of the club's first signings, Anthony Milford, was given a lifeline by Wayne Bennett at the time but has since been overlooked in favour of Isaiya Katoa, Sean O'Sullivan, and Kodi Nikorima.

After stints with the Raiders, Broncos and Knights, when Milford first signed with the club, all avenues pointed to him being the number-one choice in the halves, but instead, he found himself relegated to the reserves due to the breakout form of Katoa and Nikorima re-inventing himself at Redcliffe.

Struggling with inconsistencies of form throughout his career, Milford has had the very highs in rugby league, which saw him appear in two games for the QLD Maroons but has also seen him achieve the very lows, being axed from the team multiple times during his career.

Once on a salary of $1 million per season, Milford is off-contract at the end of the season and the team isn't expected to renew his services, meaning he is entering his final weeks as a Dolphin, per News Corp.

The news coincides with Kodi Nikorima inking a contract extension with the club last Tuesday until the end of 2026, which followed Katoa's long-term extension at the beginning of the season.

Although he kicked the match-winning field goal against the New Zealand Warriors two weeks ago, Sean O'Sullivan's future also remains unclear but he is signed until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

While he has only managed 13 appearances over two seasons for The Dolphins, Milford is likely to find himself at another NRL team or overseas in the Super League as he is still only 30 years old.

A potential move to the Super League seems more likely, and he was even linked with the Leigh Leopards at the end of 2023 before the move eventually fell through.

Able to play in the halves, at fullback or at hooker, Milford still has the talent to tear down the opponents' defence, so expect him to find some interest from other teams in the off-season unless he decides to hang up the boots.