A new Queensland rivalry is brewing before the Dolphins have even kicked a ball in the NRL, as the NRL's newest franchise try and sneak under Brisbane's nose for a local young gun.

Karl Oloapu may just be 17 years-old, but there is already a war for the young five-eighth's services as Wayne Bennett once again looks to one-up the Broncos, building the Dolphins from the juniors up.

The problem is that Oloapu is under contract with the Broncos until the end of the 2025 season.

The teen sensation is yet to finish high school, yet already he's one of the hottest names in Red Hill. Crowned the player of the tournament at the Australian Schoolboy Championships, the five-eighth has signed a three-year deal with Brisbane, however, an offer from the Dolphins is making life hard at the Broncos.

The Dolphins are reportedly offering to double what Brisbane will be paying Oloapu across his three-year contract, leaving the 17-year-old wanting out of Red Hill, confirmed after The Daily Telegraph revealed his management requested a release from his contract.

It was denied.

Due to being under contract for the next three seasons, Oloapu isn't allowed to talk to a rival club until November 1, 2024, unless Brisbane give the teenager permission to speak to opposition clubs.

They haven't.

It's the second time this year Brisbane believe the Dolphins have snuck under their guard to try and pitch a talented youngster, with the club eyeing Deine Mariner earlier this year.

Despite the backlash, Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader is confident everything the club is doing in its recruitment department is above board.

“I'm very confident (we aren't breaching rules). We haven't gone about breaking any rules or doing anything we're not meant to,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“If someone is contracted then they are contracted. If they become available it's a different story. What we have seen is clubs release players.

“Managers speak to clubs every day and we're no different. Every club wants to sign quality players and so do we. If they are available and interested we want to talk to them.

“We've dealt with unusual circumstances. Not many clubs have to sign 34 players in one year, plus train-and-trial players, and put academies together.

“We have said from the start we will be patient and wait for the right player.”

While Oloapu will join Brisbane's full-time squad in 2023, it will be on a development contract worth just $60,000, before moving into a top 30 spot for 2024.