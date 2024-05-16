The Dolphins have made a call on veteran forward Mark Nicholls, deciding to extend his contract for an extra season.

The 34-year-old will remain at the club until the end of the 2025 season after The Dolphins enacted a contract option to retain his services beyond this season.

An ex-cult hero of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Nicholls was one of the first players to sign with The Dolphins at the beginning of the 2020 season, along with Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, Ray Stone, Jaymayne Isaako, and Valynce Te Whare.

In his 13th season in the NRL, the front-rower has been a solid contributor to the team but is more important as a leader to the younger players on the side away from the field.

Previously, he played for the Rabbitohs (2018-22), Melbourne Storm (2016-17), and Canberra Raiders (2012-15).

“Mark Nicholls has been great for the Dolphins,” said Dolphins CEO Terry Reader.

“'The Goat' is loved by the fans and it is fair to say no-one gets a louder cheer than when he scores a try.

“You only had to see the reaction from coach Wayne Bennett and his teammates when he scored that long-range try against the Sea Eagles last week.

“He is a very popular player around the club, and the work he does and the knowledge he imparts in the dressing room to our younger players is as important as what he does on the field.”