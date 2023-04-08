Dolphins' veteran prop forward Jarrod Wallace is likely to miss next week's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs after controversially being ruled to have suffered a Grade 1 concussion against the North Queensland Cowboys.

While the grading system used by the NRL's independent doctor who watches every game from the bunker has nothing to do with the level of concussions, it was assigned after Wallace's immediate symptoms following the injury.

However, it was revealed just after halftime on the Fox Sports broadcast of the game that the head injury assessment taken by Wallace - which is part of protocols even in the event of a player being ruled out by the independent doctor - has actually been passed by the prop forward.

That would have allowed him to return to the game for the Dolphins, which they ultimately won 32 points to 22 after taking a 26 points to 12 lead into the halftime break.

The win in Townsville is as big as any the Dolphins are likely to have this season given they were missing Sean O'Sullivan, Tesi Niu, Felise Kaufusi and, in a late blow, Jesse Bromwich, who missed the game with a throat infection.

While Bromwich is due back next week out of the sidelined quartet, Wallace, despite passing his immediate concussion test, will be subject to the 11-day stand down brought in by the NRL this year unless he can pass a number of criteria.

Regardless, the fact next week's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs is only six days away will likely leave him on the sidelines for the clash, which will pit Wayne Bennett and last night's stand in captain Mark Nicholls against their former club.

Bennett wasn't quizzed on Wallace's health during the post-game press conference, but it's understood the Dolphins were less than pleased with the situation.

Any chance of Wallace playing will likely be confirmed on Tuesday when teams are named for Round 7.