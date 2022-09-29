North Queensland Cowboys and Maroons flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is nearing a move away from Townsville, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the Dolphins have jumped to the front of the queue to sign the 21-year-old speed machine.

Following the retention of Scott Drinkwater on a mega-deal through 2027, it’s become clear that Tabuai-Fidow won’t get the opportunity to play fullback in Townsville anytime soon.

Though he still has 12 months on his contract with the club that handed him his NRL debut in 2020, the Cowboys have granted him permission to chase opportunities elsewhere.

The No.1 role is still vacant for the NRL’s newest club, despite the fact they’ve signed Jamayne Isaako for their inaugural season. They were previously pursuing Warriors fullback Reece Walsh before he landed at the Brisbane Broncos.

The club have since expressed an interest in St George Illawarra youngster Tyrell Sloan, who has been denied a release request by the Red V, also drawing the ire of the Dragons for their public pursuit.

While Tabuai-Fidow, who played in this year’s State of Origin series, is a talented player, it’s believed that the Dolphins’ interest is also an admission of failure in their race to lure Sloan away.

Though he made a career-high 23 NRL appearances this season, Tabuai-Fidow has fallen down the pecking order in Todd Payten’s squad, making 11 of those appearances off the bench. He's played 50 NRL career games to date.