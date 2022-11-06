The Dolphins are reportedly set to add more depth to their fullback spot, with Tesi Niu in line to make the switch.

Niu is on contract with the Broncos for 2023, but has long been a reported target of the Dolphins to switch for their inaugural season.

That was seemingly thrown into the mud by the recent signing of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow after the North Queensland Cowboys agreed to release him from his contract in Townsville following Scott Drinkwater taking over the number one jumper, but News Corp are reporting the Dolphins are still interested in Niu.

The Dolphins have struggled for backline depth in their inaugural squad, but the signing of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has allowed Jamayne Isaako to move back to the wing in their inaugural best 17, and with the likes of Edrick Lee, Brenko Lee, Euan Aitken and Oliver Gildart signed, the side are getting stronger.

Niu would likely be relegated to a role in the centres if he made the switch to Redcliffe, however, Wayne Bennett is a fan of Niu, having previously worked with him in the Tongan squad.

The young gun has been away on World Cup duty for the country, but could have questions to answer when he returns to Australia, with the Broncos signing Reece Walsh from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of last year.

The former Broncos' junior returning to the club means he will be in a fight for the number one jumper with Niu, Herbie Farnworth and Selwyn Cobbo, all of whom have a desire to play at fullback.

The move of Niu north could be a match for both clubs, although no deal has been formalised yet despite the speculation.