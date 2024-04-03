Jack Wighton is just two games into his time at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but has already cracked our stats-based team of the week.

A superb performance on Good Friday sees the ex-Raider headline the side, while Lachlan Galvin has used another strong performance for the Wests Tigers to find himself in the side again. Cronulla young gun Kayal Iro has also proven any doubters over his ability wrong by being named.

Other star names to make this week's side include Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Nicho Hynes and Damien Cook, while Isaah Yeo and Haumole Olakau'atu are also in the forward pack.

All up, the Dolphins are this week's most heavily represented team with four players making the cut. The Rabbitohs and Sharks are next with three, while the Panthers are the other side with multiple representatives.

The other five clubs to have representation are the Tigers, Warriors, Sea Eagles, Eels and Dragons.

The team of the week will be picked each week on a crafted series of statistical criteria that spits out a score for every player in the competition.

Players picked on the bench must play off the bench for their respective NRL teams.

Round 4 stats-based team of the week

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

2. Sunia Turuva (Panthers)

3. Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs)

4. Kayal Iro (Sharks)

5. Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

6. Lachlan Galvin (Wests Tigers)

7. Nicho Hynes (Sharks)

8. Thomas Flegler (Dolphins)

9. Damien Cook (Rabbitohs)

10. Thomas Burgess (Rabbitohs)

11. Jackson Ford (Warriors)

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles)

13. Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

Interchange

14. J'maine Hopgood (Eels)

15. Jack de Belin (Dragons)

16. Josh Kerr (Dolphins)

17. Jack Williams (Sharks)

Honourable Mentions: Dylan Edwards (Panthers), Phillip Sami (Titans), Justin Olam (Wests Tigers), Braydon Trindall (Sharks), Ben Hunt (Dragons), Mitch Barnett (Warriors), Wayde Egan (Warriors), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs), Patrick Carrigan (Broncos)