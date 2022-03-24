Since earning the NRL's 17th licence in October of last year, the rugby league world has remained transfixed with the Dolphins' efforts to complete a roster at the player market.

And while the Redcliffe-based club has faced an uphill battle to lure any big fish to Moreton Bay, these same footy fans will soon be afforded an access-all-areas pass to Wayne Bennett's war room.

Ahead of the Dolphins' debut season in 2023, a three-part documentary series charting the former regional powerhouse's rise to the big time is set for release on Australian streaming platform Stan.

The fly on the wall feature will take viewers right through the young club's short history, weaving from the board room with CEO Terry Reader and into recruitment meetings with chief negotiator Peter O'Sullivan.

Still, the keenest eyes are still likely to be set on Wayne Bennett as the mastermind wheels and deals to form his inaugural squad.

With the league's newest side still yet to haul in a marquee star, it is clear that the most intriguing footage is yet to be captured. But with no shortage of baited hooks already sent overboard, what has already been cut is sure to pique interest.

At the present, a release date for the Stan and Onion TV production is yet to be announced.