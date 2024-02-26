The Dolphins have confirmed that representative forward Tom Gilbert ruptured his ACL in his right knee in the club's second trial match against the New Zealand Warriors.

After scans confirmed the news on Monday, Gilbert will now require surgery on his knee and will face a long road back to the field to repair the damage via rehabilitation.

In what is a significant loss to the club, he will not be able to take the field until nine to twelve months from now, meaning he will be absent for the entire 2024 NRL season.

It is more bad news for the Dolphin after he played only 11 games last season after sustaining a long-term shoulder injury that ruled him out of the 2023 season.

“Tom is now effectively out for the 2024 season because of this injury, which generally requires a nine to twelve month rehab period,” said Dolphins' Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans in a statement.

“On a positive note, he has already shown us how dedicated he is and that he is willing to go to all lengths through a long rehabilitation with his comeback from last year's shoulder surgery.

“I have no doubt he will replicate those efforts and be back ready to go for the 2025 season.”