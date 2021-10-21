The Dolphins have confirmed the NRL's worst-kept secret, unveiling Wayne Bennett as the club's first coach.

Bennett, who once set up the Brisbane Broncos as their first coach, and has since spent time at the St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights before coaching the South Sydney Rabbitohs to the 2021 grand final, will join the Dolphins effective immediately.

The club confirmed the news at a press conference this morning, locking Bennett into a four-year deal. That includes 2022, when he will be setting up the club and its playing roster, while 2023, 2024 and 2025 will see him in charge of the NRL side as head coach.

The Dolphins edged out the Brisbane Jets and Brisbane Firehawks for the NRL's 17th licence and will play their first game in 2023.

The super coach will be 75 by the time his deal with the Dolphins runs out, however, the super coach has made no hint of slowing down previously, and has often said he will coach until he no longer has the desire to do so.

The year out of first-grade coaching will allow Bennett to set up a playing roster of his choosing at the Dolphins, with over 150 players currently off-contract at the end of 2022, while he will also scour the Queensland Cup for suitable talent, including at the Dolphins.

Redcliffe-based, the newest club have been heavily linked with the likes of Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Kalyn Ponga as potential first signings, while Reagan Campbell-Gillard has also said he will test the open market.

Bennett said the club would be looking at marquee players as a priority.

“You’ve got a 9.5 million-dollar salary cap and you know you’ve got to get some marquee players,” Bennett said.

“That will be our priority, get those players and build around them.”

It's also understood Bennett will be involved in putting together a football department, including assistant coaches and reserve grade coaches on his staff.

Sad day for Adam Mogg with the 2018 @IntrustSuperCup premiership winning coach let go by @DolphinsRLFC after 6 seasons with the club - making the finals every season. Wayne Bennett keen to put his own imprint on the club & select his own coaches for feeder clubs #NRL @abcsport — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) October 21, 2021

Bennett starts his new job immediately.