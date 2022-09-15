The Dolphins have confirmed that they will play seven games at Suncorp Stadium during their inaugural season.

It means that of their 12 home games, just over half will be played at a venue which the Brisbane Broncos also call home, while another three have been locked in for Redcliffe's traditional home ground, known as the Moreton Daily Stadium.

The club also confirmed on Thursday morning that their Round 1 clash - against a yet to be determined opponent - will be held at Suncorp Stadium. It's tipped that it won't be against the Broncos, with the Dolphins previously reportedly pushing to open their season against the Roosters for a yet to be confirmed Arthur Beetson Trophy.

Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader labelled the news as "huge."

“This is a huge day for the Dolphins,” Reader said.

“We are confirmed as playing the majority of our home matches at the best rugby league ground in the world.

“And for the first time today the general public can purchase season tickets that include our seven matches at Suncorp Stadium and the three home games set down for Moreton Daily Stadium at Redcliffe."

Zero Tackle has been told by the club that negotiations are still ongoing regarding the location of their final two home games, however, they will not be hosting during Magic Round.

The Dolphins will almost certainly play one of their remaining two home games on the Sunshine Coast, and that number could yet expand to cater both of their remaining games. It's unclear if Redcliffe is a chance of hosting a fourth home game.

The Dolphins have also confirmed to Zero Tackle that their opening trial match - the first time the team will play as a match - is set to be held in Central Queensland at Browne Park in Rockhampton.

The move is part of an agreement that has seen the Central Queensland Capras become an affiliate club of the Dolphins. The agreement means one trial per year will be played in Rockhampton, while reserve grade players and fringe NRL squad members will also be assigned to the QLD Cup outfit.

On the back of the partnership, the Capras have shot up the QLD Cup table this season, moving from the wooden spoon in 2021 to a fifth-placed finish in 2022, although they bowed out in Week 2 of the finals.

Tickets for the Dolphins go on sale in 50 days.