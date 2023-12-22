The Dolphins have confirmed the acquisition of Wests Tigers winger Junior Tupou from 2025 on a three-year deal.

Tupou will make the move north to Redcliffe at the cessation of next season, which will be his third with the Tigers.

The 21-year-old played 22 games at NRL level this year, scoring six tries in what was a difficult campaign for the New South Wales side.

After remaining unsigned beyond next year at the recent November signing deadline, Tupou has opted to call 2024 his last year at Concord and make the eventual switch to the Dolphins.

“The signing of Junior adds even more depth to our squad as we look ahead to establishing ourselves as a strong club of the future,” Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader said in a club statement.

“He is one of the most exciting young backs in the NRL at the moment so we will be excited to have him join our evolving roster.

“Junior is a powerful runner out of the back of the field so he will give us plenty of punch.

“At his age he also has plenty of room and time to improve his game, so we see him as a really valuable addition to the long-term future of the club.”

Tupou has played 26 NRL games since making his debut in 2022, while also has experience with the Junior Wallabies and NSW representative honours at the junior level after sharing his time between both rugby codes as a teenager.

The Tigers winger becomes the Dolphins' first signing for 2025, adding to a strong recruitment drive from the club for next season after adding Herbie Farnworth, Tom Flegler and Jake Averillo to their list for 2024.