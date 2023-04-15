Dolphins and England international centre Oliver Gildart has been linked with a move to Super League club Leigh Leopards.

Joining the Dolphins in the off-season, Gildart is yet to play a game under Wayne Bennett. Originally signing a two-year deal with the Wests Tigers, he was released at the end of last season.

Unfortunately like many former Super League players, he has struggled whilst in the NRL.

A two-time premiership winner with the Wigan Warriors, Gildart has only managed 10 NRL games, with two of those being with the Sydney Roosters after being signed on a mid-season loan.

First reported by Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells, Gildart and ex-NRL player Dean Whare have been linked with the Leopards and could potentially join sooner rather than later.

"Dean Whare and Oliver Gildart both could be headed back to Super League. Gildart is currently sat on the sidelines not getting much game time in the NRL," Wells said on Sky Sports.

While Gildart is currently contracted with the Dolphins, Dean Whare last played in the NRL for the Penrith Panthers in 2020. Now, he can be seen playing for the Pia Donkeys in France.

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has previously stated that he has been closely monitoring players as the Leopards have plenty of salary cap room available.

"There is some cap left. We are going to be looking every week, every month and every part of the season to help grow the squad," Lam said via Love Rugby League.

"We'll keep that door open and talk and negotiate with who we think fits the right position and places within the group."