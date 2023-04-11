The Dolphins have announced a new signing with exciting utility Max Plath agreeing to a three-year contract with the club.

Plath will be promoted to the top 30 squad immediately and can play in the halves, at hooker or at lock.

He will add extra depth in the key playmaking roles after Sean O'Sullivan, Anthony Milford and Harrison Graham have all been dealt with serious injuries.

A second-generation NRL player, his father John Plath is a four-time premiership winner with the Dolphins arch rivals the Brisbane Broncos.

John played 179 NRL games with the Broncos across 10 seasons beginning in 1990 and ending in 1999.

Welcoming Plath to the squad, Dolphins' chief executive Terry Reader spoke about the youngster and what can be expected of him.

"We see Max as an NRL player of the not-too-distant future," Reader said.

"He has great utility value in being able to play in both the halves and in the forwards."

"Max shows a real toughness in his play, and was one of the best on the field in the recent Hostplus Cup game between Redcliffe and Wynnum."

"He was born in Brisbane and has come through the QRL system, so he fits the mould we are looking for and we are excited to see where his career can go."