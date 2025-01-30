Key outside backs from both The Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs are set for position changes ahead of their Round 1 match to kick off the 2025 NRL season, which will see Wayne Bennett take on his apprentice Kristian Woolf.

Three weeks before the team's first pre-season trial matches, reports have emerged that Jack Bostock (Dolphins) and Isaiah Tass (Rabbitohs) will move to new positions but will remain in the back-line.

Following the signings of Junior Tupou and Max Feagai from the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Bostock has been spotted training in the centres.

The 21-year-old is coming off a breakout season in 2024, which saw him score 14 tries in 23 games and earn the 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year award ahead of Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders) and Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks).

The switch from the wing to the centres means he will contend with Jake Averillo to be selected for the starting team, with the other slot being filled by two-time and reigning Dally M Centre of the Year and English international Herbie Farnworth.

“We're building a couple of combos now, but you've got a lot of competition for spots and great players, so I'm not too sure where the boys will be playing,” Farnworth said.

“[Bostock] fits the mould – he's a really good athlete, he's tall, he's got the skills – so I'm sure he'd fill in at centre fine.

“[Defence] is where you win or lose games, the stats show it, so if you can keep teams below 18 points you're going to finish in the top four. That's our aim for the year.”

As Bostock switches to the centres, Isaiah Tass is set to go the opposite way and start the season on the right wing for the Rabbitohs, with Campbell Graham and Lewis Dodd inside of him, per The Herald.

Bursting onto the scene over the past few seasons, Tass only managed to feature in eight appearances last season before being ruled out of the remainder of the season due to injury after Round 9.

On the comeback trail from a severe ankle injury, he will return to the fold for the 2025 NRL season and is set to play a significant role in the back-line after signing a new contract extension with the club until the end of 2027.

However, with ex-Australian Kangaroos representatives Campbell Graham and Jack Wighton occupying the centres, Tass had had to move to the wing where he will look to cement a regular spot in the team as Alex Johnston remains sidelined.