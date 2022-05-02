The Dolphins have added more young talent to their list, securing the signature of a youngster from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Jack Bostock, a centre from the NSW South Coast, has starred for the Illawarra Steelers in the SG Ball Under-19 competition.

Bostock isn't just a solid centre for the future, scoring three tries in his first game of the season. One of the best centres in SG Ball competition, he is also his team's goalkicker.

In a Round 4 match against the eventual premiers, Bostock dominated, scoring his first try in just the fourth minute. Down 16-8 with sixteen minutes left, it was Bostock who took control and powered his way over in the corner to ignite his team's comeback win.

While he didn't have his best kicking game, it was Bostock who converted the Steelers' try to make it 18-16.

The young gun will join the Dolphins on a development contract, before moving into the team's top-30 in 2024.

The Dolphins have already confirmed the signing of Isaiya Katoa, who was Man of the Match in the SG Ball Grand Final. Katoa and the Panthers also knocked the Steelers out in the opening round of the finals.

“The Dolphins have always said that we are determined to work with a long-term view for the squad and we are focussed on building a team for the future, not just season 2023,” said Dolphins’ chief executive Terry Reader.

“We have already invested in young Queensland talent such as Harrison Graham and Michael Roberts, as well as securing Isaiya Katoa and Jack Bostock.

“These types of players are the building blocks for the future of the Dolphins and important to ensuring we are successful in the years ahead.

“We will continue to recruit not only players who are ready to play in the NRL but also the next wave of talent to secure our future in the NRL.”

The Dolphins have added solid veterans in the Bromwich Brothers - Jesse and Kenneath - and Felise Kaufusi, who will be key to immediate success. The development of young guns like Bostock and Katoa will be crucial to the Dolphins' future.