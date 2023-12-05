The 2024 has yet to get started, but Dolphins forward Jarrod Wallace is already impressed by one of their new recruits, Thomas Flegler.

As many players who competed in the Pacific Championships take their time getting back to pre-season training, Flegler has already returned ahead of schedule.

The Kangaroos front-rower was the “first to put his hand up”, according to Jarrod Wallace - per the Herald - and has already created a battle with fellow Queensland teammate Tom Gilbert at pre-season training.

The Dolphins have one of the most formidable forward pack in the NRL with the likes of Gilbert and Felise Kaufusi, but the inclusion of Flegler will see them add extra aggression and star power to the middle.

“Every NRL team has a couple of crazy fellas in the middle – obviously we had plenty of experience and our crazy came out wide last year in (Felise) Kaufusi,” Wallace said via the Herald.

“The leg speed he (Flegler) and Tommy (Gilbert) will give us through the middle, and the change in speed getting it to the halfbacks and getting to those outside backs quickly is going to be huge for us.

“He obviously isn't meant to be back until January 8, or something like that, but it's a new team, new boys, so he wants to get around the combinations, and he was first to put his hand up when it came to contact today.

“I heard him and Tommy Gilbert giving a bit of cheek there – it's started already.”

After discussing Flegler's marquee signing, Jarrod Wallace revealed that he wants to extend his stay at The Dolphins. This comes after he has yet to sign a contract extension, despite being off-contract at the end of next season - presently being a free agent.

With 210 games of NRL experience under his belt, Wallace mentioned that a recent boxing training camp has gotten him ready for next season.

It could be argued that he is in the best shape of his career after taking on Melbourne superstar Nelson Asofa-Solomon just a few months ago.

“It taught me a lot of things in the sense of breathing and trying to do things under a lot more fatigue,” Wallace added.

“I reckon it made me mentally better – the fight camp took me to some dark places. Obviously when you've played running around on the field for so long you know when you can hide from it, or catch a breath, but in the ring you can't hide anywhere.

“That (re-signing with the Dolphins) obviously would be my plan. Wayne will be leaving, and I'm sure he'll still be around, but to be able to stay and play another couple of years under Woolfy, that's my goal.