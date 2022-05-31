Canterbury rake Jeremy Marshall-King will ply his trade in the Sunshine State next season after turning down an opportunity to remain at Belmore, instead opting to join the Dolphins.

The 26-year-old has featured in all 12 of the Bulldogs' outings so far this season, yet while the one-time Māori All-Star is enjoying a much-ameliorated campaign in blue and white, the lure of a chance to work alongside Wayne Bennett has seen him reject his player option for the 2023 season.

As first reported by News Corp, Marshall-King will head north on a two-year deal worth a reported $200,000 per annum.

Given the Dogs' successful pursuit of Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney, the prospect of the Whakatāne-born Marshall-King seeing unimpeded first-grade action next season has all but evaporated.

And with Bennett and Dolphins recruiter Peter O'Sullivan failing to ink a noted rake prior to Marshall-King, the nine spot is there for the New Zealander's taking.

Marshall-King will become the latest member of his family to feature under Bennett's watch after the recent signing's half-brother, Benji Marshall, was led by the mastermind whilst with the Broncos, Rabbitohs and inside the Kiwi's system during their successful 2008 World Cup campaign.