When you think of John Sutton, you think of the back-rower lifting the NRL premiership trophy aloft in 2014, you think of South Sydney's only player to notch 300 NRL games at the club.

You don't think 'fresh out of rehab', but John Sutton wants you to see the full picture.

Currently a development coach at Redfern as well as the NRL side's blue shirt trainer, the local junior couldn't get too far from the club after 16 seasons donning the cardinal and myrtle, retiring in 2019, however hanging up the boots didn't end his time as a Rabbitoh.

It hasn't halted Sutton from slipping at times during his post-playing career, either.

While some players throw themselves in a media role or an everyday, full-time job elsewhere, Sutton began work with Souths Cares, and stuck around the club's playing group so they wouldn't lack experience after losing himself, Sam Burgess and Greg Inglis from the squad in the same season.

However, sitting back and watching his former team mates continue on while his playing days are over wasn't easy, and eventually led John to rehab after alcohol abuse and depression saw the 37-year-old start spiralling.

Speaking on Andy Raymond's podcast Unfiltered, the former star opened up on his unexpected struggles through retirement.

“The last few years haven’t been great. I have suffered bad depression ever since retiring. And, obviously, drinking didn’t help that," Sutton said on the podcast.

“I have been working on myself and the alcohol. I gave it up. I am staying off that. Every day that I stay sober is a good day.