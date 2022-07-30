Parramatta Eels star Mitchell Moses has reportedly suffered a broken finger.

The club are yet to confirm the injury, and there was no obvious signs of a serious injury being sustained during Friday night's victory over the Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium.

While Moses managed to play out the full 80 minutes against Penrith, News Corp's Brent Read told Triple M Radio that Moses has suffered a broken finger.

It's understood the injury occurred during the 31st minute of the game and Moses had the injury strapped before going on to finish the game.

The report suggests Moses will undergo surgery this week, although the club are yet to confirm this.

Should he have surgery to repair the broken finger, it's likely Moses would miss the remainder of the regular season, although he could be an outside chance at returning off a four-week lay off for the final round.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Eels, with Moses and the club desperately attempting to push for a top-four berth on the back of their victory over the 12-man Panthers on Friday.

The Eels currently sit in sixth place on the NRL table, and will be two points out of the top four - and the all-important double chance in the finals - by the end of the weekend provided either the Brisbane Broncos beat the Wests Tigers, or the Cronulla Sharks beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Parramatta face a difficult run to the end of the regular season as well, taking on the Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm over the final five rounds.