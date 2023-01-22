Melbourne Storm chairman Matt Trip has revealed he is desperately to keep star forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona at the club beyond the end of this year.

The Storm, who stuck by the Wellington-born forward at the start of the pandemic when he was unable to train or play, are now in the process of attempting to extend his contract.

The 26-year-old is one of the best impact forwards in the NRL, and also expanded his versatility in 2022 by spending time on the edge for Craig Bellamy as injuries ravaged the club who eventually lost in the first week of the finals to the Canberra Raiders.

Asofa-Solomona has this week however had his name appear on a surprise list of Rugby Australia targets ahead of the 2027 World Cup in the 15-man code which will be played on home soil.

It's unclear exactly how Asofa-Solomona would qualify to play for the Wallabies, but his name being mentioned was enough for Tripp to tell News Corp that he wants to keep him.

The chairman admitted there has been little movement at this stage, but that the powerhouse forward has said he wants to stay with the clu long-term.

“I love ‘Nels' and it's no secret I desperately want him to stay at the club,” Tripp said.

“I'll be doing all I can to keep him. We are talking but there's been no real movement.

“The impression he's given me is that he wants to stay and I've got no reason to doubt that. It's just a matter of working out how long for and what it looks like.”

Asofa-Solomona will be expected to take on more of a leadership role at the Storm this year following the departure of a number of key forwards, with Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi all joining the Dolphins, while Brandon Smith will head to the Sydney Roosters.

Asofa-Solomona is expected to start in the front row alongside Christian Welch, although could yet find himself on the edge, at lock, or coming off the bench in an impact role for Craig Bellamy.

The Storm play the first game of the new season against the Parramatta Eels at CommBank Stadium.