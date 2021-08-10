The Canterbury Bulldogs have signed Canberra Raiders' duo Ryan James and Corey Horsburgh on a two-week loan deal as the club deals with selection problems.

It's understood the loans will be assessed week-to-week.

Coach Trent Barrett was clutching at straws in order to field a complete team with a plethora of players out through injury or suspension.

After initial reports ahead of team lists dropping, it was now been confirmed the duo will turn out for the Bulldogs in the next two weeks before heading back to Canberra as the club make a tilt at the finals.

Amongst the absentees are Renouf Aroni and Ofahiki Ogden who are out of the side due to personal reasons and injury respectively.

However the real sticking point for Barrett would be the three players who are out due to suspension, with Dylan Napa, Jack Hetherington and Luke Thompson all on the sidelines - the former two from last weekends clash with Wests Tigers.

While Thompson is due back next week, early guilty pleas for Hetherington and Napa will see them out until Round 24 and 25 respectively.

James and Horsburgh have both been parachuted into the Bulldogs' team for this weekend's clash, with James to start and Horsburgh to feature from the bench. Both players have struggled to feature in Ricky Stuart's Raiders outfit for much of the season.

The Bulldogs go up against the 12th-placed New Zealand Warriors on Sunday afternoon, with the side hoping to get some wins on the board during the closing rounds of season 2021, despite being virtually assured of the wooden spoon.