The Canterbury Bulldogs forward depth will take an enormous beating heading into their Round 22 clash with the New Zealand Warriors, with both Dylan Napa and Jack Hetherington accepting suspensions.

The duo were reported on field and cited by the match review committee for separate incidents in the Bulldogs' tight loss to the Wests Tigers on Sunday at CBus Super Stadium.

Dylan Napa will miss three weeks of action, enabling him to return in Round 25 for the Bulldogs, while Hetherington will miss a fortnight, meaning he will be back for two games before the season's out.

In the meantime, Napa and Hetherington will both join Luke Thompson on the sideline, meaning Trent Barrett's side has lost its entire starting front row rotation for the coming weeks.

Thompson is due back in Round 23 however.

Napa was charged twice out of the game, for dangerous contact on James Tamou, and on Thomas Mikaele, while Hetherington, who has already missed time this year through suspension, was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Alex Twal.

Napa would have risked his season coming to an end if he fought the charge and lost, while Hetherington also avoided picking up an extra week by not fighting the charge.

Hetherington's ban would have been substantially lower if he had a cleaner judiciary record, with four offences on his sheet over the past two years.

It's understood the Bulldogs are looking at short-term loan options to ensure they can field a forward pack this weekend.