Kieran Foran has returned to Manly to reunite with 2011 premiership halves combination and partner-in-crime Daley Cherry-Evans.

Since departing the Sea Eagles Foran has struggled to recreate the form that saw him win the competition under Des Hasler.

Stints at Parramatta, the Warriors and Canterbury have been fuelled with injuries and mental health battles that saw him unable to reach his best, but the Kiwi is over the moon to be back at Brookvale.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Foran spoke about his lofty ambitions for his return to Manly.

“I’m desperate to win a grand final,” Foran said.

“I have this desire to win. I want to win another premiership,” Foran said.

“That is burning deep inside me, the hunger to do that again.

“The desire to win a premiership is burning far greater and brighter now than what it was back then (a premiership win in 2011 with Manly) and I was desperate to win one back then,” he said.

“Now, you want to climb that mountain again because you know how good it can be. For me, I am so desperate to get back here.

“Having gone through what I have in my career, and faced the challenges that I’ve faced, to be able to reach and climb the top of the tree again would be… winning a premiership is the ultimate thing you can do in our game.

“I was very fortunate to be part of such a special team in 2011, to win it with those guys. To do it now, having gone through what I have, it would be far different.”

“You probably don’t realise how much you miss a joint until you’ve been gone and then you walk back through the doors again,” he said.

“Just going down there (the club’s Narrabeen’s base) a few times over the last three weeks, there are still some familiar faces there. It’s definitely made me realise how much I have to enjoy myself moving forward.

“I had some many great years here. They are some of the best memories I have throughout my footy career.

“Without dwelling too much on the past, you don’t want to live in the past, you have to look ahead, and it’s a completely new group now, but the culture and fabric of the place certainly hasn’t changed. That’s what I loved about this club when I played here and it still has the same feel.”

Foran is particularly keen to be back playing under Hasler, who was a key mentor when playing his best footy.

“It’s funny how it has worked out. I can’t believe it, I pinch myself. I have always admired Dessie so much. He has been the one coach that, for some reason, I don’t know what it is, has always brought out the best in me,” Foran said.

“My fondest years were playing under Dessie. He has moulded my game and he was the architect behind the style of footy that I play. I have such belief in the way he coaches and the standards he sets.

“You’ve got to remember, I went to Canterbury because Dessie was there. When he left, I didn’t think I’d get another opportunity, I thought I’d lost that.

“To think now, at 30, I get the chance to go back to the club where I started out and be back under the one bloke that I admire so much, I feel very blessed and fortunate. He brings out the best in me, there’s no doubt in my mind.”

The combination Foran had formed with Cherry-Evans was one that struck fear through opposition lines and Foran is of the opinion the duo can recapture that deadly form.

“It’s been the main question I’ve been asked since signing back at Manly – how will it be being back alongside Cherry,” Foran said.

“Look, to think me and Cherry came through together and had some great success early on alongside one another, I think we really complimented each other well.

“I’m sure it will be no different 10 years on. We have both grown our games and learnt a hell of a lot albeit during different journeys.

“I think the way that we play – our style of footy – hasn’t changed dramatically so in terms of bringing out the best in each other, I’ve got no doubt we will still do that like we used to back in the day.

“And we push each other. We have always done that. Push each other on the training field and push each during games. That is what brings out the best in the guys around us.

“I’m not sure where I’m going to play. I haven’t spoken to Dessie about it, whether it’s in the six jumper, that will be up to him where I’m best suited to the side.”

Despite being much older than his original stint at Brookvale, Foran believes he still has plenty to offer.

“I’ve got a firm belief in my mind about what I can still offer. That doesn’t waver in my head despite the setbacks. I know if I continue to work as hard as I can then I will play as good a footy as I know I can.

“If I can get there then I can provide a bit of experience around the place because it’s a pretty youthful squad.

“I know ‘Chez’ is there and a couple of other blokes that have been around a while. If I can provide experience in games and at training then hopefully I can add some value to the place.

“I’d like to help blood the next crop of guys coming through – this looks a really exciting group. The priority for me is getting my body right because of the value I can add on the field only comes when I’m playing.

“That will be the crucial part – making sure I’m out there each and every week playing as good a footy as I know I can play.”

“Everyone always thinks I’m a lot older than what I am because of the amount of footy I played early on in my career. I didn’t miss many games and played finals every year,” Foran said.

“I crammed a lot of footy into that first six or seven if my career. To be the public eye, they probably think I’m a lot older than what I am.”