The Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signature of former Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons half Adam Clune.

Clune, who was forced to wait a long time to be considered for NRL duties, has become an important part of the Knights' side where he served as backup to Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble throughout most of the 2023 campaign, unable to get onto the field until Round 25.

It was a campaign where the Knights enjoyed a staggering final two and a bit months, winning nine games straight to qualify for the finals, with Clune playing a handful of them while Jackson Hastings sat on the sideline.

Despite spending most of his year in reserve grade, his talents were recognised as he took out the club's NSW Cup player of the year.

Clune's final game in Knights' colours was the semi-final in Auckland, where he gave a solid account of himself despite the final scoreline as the Warriors advanced to a preliminary final where they themselves were defeated by the Brisbane Broncos the following week.

Instead of staying in the NRL though, Clune will head to England, where the 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal that will keep him with Huddersfield until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Clune, who is noted for his kicking game, will have to fight the likes of Tuimoala Lolohea, Jake Connor, Olly Russell and Kieran Rush for a spot in Huddersfield's best 17, but will likely gain one to wear the halfback jersey.

Clune said he was ‘very excited' at the prospect of joining the Giants, who had a miserable 2023 campaign, finishing in ninth spot on the table with 11 wins from 27 games.

"I'm really excited to jump on board with the Giants. Both myself and my partner are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives in the UK. It looks like a really strong squad so I can't wait to get over there and get amongst the playing group and staff and start working towards a successful 2024 season,” Clune said.

"Similar to the NRL, you need to be prepared for a tough match every week. Anyone can beat anyone on their day in the Super League which is exciting for the game and I'm looking forward to being part of a squad that competes every match. I'm excited to play in front of the fans - I have a few mates who play in the Super League and they have all said that the atmosphere created by the fans there is unreal so that's something I am really looking forward to.

"Any time I sign with a team the coach is always an important consideration. I had a few chats with Watto [coach Ian Watson] prior to signing and he got me really excited about being a part of the playing group and the club. As a halfback, I think it is really important to have a good rapport with the coach so I am really excited to be working with Watto moving forward.

"In terms of how I play, my focus is to do my job as a half-back by getting the team around the park, communicating really well, having a strong kicking game and creating time and space for the players around me and to always compete. I am looking forward to being part of a Giants team that plays an entertaining but tough brand of footy."

Clune leaves the NRL with 47 appearances, with 22 at the Knights and 25 at the Dragons since his debut in 2020.