Departing Canterbury Bulldogs fringe prop Jayden Tanner is believed to have linked up withthe Penrith Panthers for 2024.

The 23-year-old spent the 2023 season on the fringes of Canterbury's first-grade squad after making his debut in the opening round of the season.

He went on to play three games, spending the rest of the season in the NSW Cup where he impressed, averaging 137 metres per contest across his 17 appearances to go with 19 tackle breaks and 18 offloads.

But his departure from the Bulldogs at the end of the recently completed campaign left him on the lookout for a new home, and it is now being reported that he will head back to his junior club at the Penrith Panthers.

Jayden Tanner is with @PenrithPanthers for 2024…confirmed… — The Mole (@9_Moley) November 21, 2023

The Panthers are yet to confirm the news.

It's unclear at this stage what contract Tanner has signed, however, it's believed a development deal would be likely with Penrith's Top 30 already close to completion, and any remaining spots likely to be taken by further promotions for the club's swollen junior base of players.

Even if he is on a development deal at the foot of the mountains, the young prop would have opportunities to add to his three NRL appearances from Round 11 under current NRL contract rules.

Tanner is a former Australian Schoolboys representative, having attended Patrician Brothers Blacktown and spending his junior days in the Penrith district.

His first contract was indeed with the Panthers through a development deal in 2019 before he made the switch to Canterbury at the start of the 2022 season.