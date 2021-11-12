Newly-arrived Brisbane signing Kurt Capewell is set to make a return to New South Wales for Penrith's premiership party next weekend, seeing the Origin representative facing a delayed start to his life as a Bronco.

The return trip to Penrith will likely see Capewell unable to return to Red Hill until December 17 should state border restrictions remain as currently planned, with that date falling on the same day as the Broncos' first day of pre-season training.

Capewell will be part of the Panthers' celebrations at BlueBet Stadium despite his recent move north of the Tweed, with the Broncos giving the 28-year-old the green light to take part in the parade, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Panthers star will look to continue a strict fitness regime during his time interstate before a rigorous return to club preparations for the new season.

In the meantime however, the versatile forward will venture to Sydney's west in being part of deserved celebrations with his former teammates.

“I definitely wasn’t going to miss next weekend,” Capewell told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s unfortunate the borders are shut at the moment, but I’ll still be getting back down there. I spoke to Brisbane and they were more than happy for me to get back, and they understand how important it is.

“I’ll fly back down to Sydney at the end of the week, but I can’t get back up here until December 17 [without having to quarantine]. I’ll fly back that day and go straight to training that day.

“Although we celebrated pretty well when we won it, it will still be good to see everyone again and have a quiet beer.

“It will just be good to see all the fans and celebrate with them and the community and people who worked behind the scenes at the club – they have all been a massive part to helping us get to where we got to.”

While the Broncos recruit will be able to lift the Provan-Summons Trophy in front of fans, axed utility Tyrone May won't be in attendance.

Blues hooker Apisai Koroisau is also set to miss given his vaccine condition, while star duo Jarome Luai and Isaah Yeo could miss the party as they await the arrival of newborns.

Up to 10,000 fans are expected to flock to High Street to see the Panthers riding on an open-top bus, with celebrations to continue into BlueBet Stadium.