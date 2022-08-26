South Sydney Rabbitohs coach has raised significant doubt over whether Latrell Mitchell would want to link up with Wayne Bennett at the Dolphins in 2024.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive surrounding Mitchell's future this week, with reports suggesting the Dolphins will make a big money play for the star fullback on November 1.

Mitchell is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, and his relationship with Bennett - who coached him at the Rabbitohs up until the end of last year - is well-known.

South Sydney are also attempting to secure the contracts of Damien Cook - who is believed to be on the verge of re-signing - and Cody Walker, who is also set to be chased heavily by the Dolphins, with the Redcliffe-based outfit also chasing Cameron Munster hard as they chase a marquee player for 2024.

Bennett will hand over the coaching reigns to an assistant coach - likely Kristian Woolf - at the end of the 2024 season and Demetriou said Mitchell may not want to leave the Rabbitohs to play under Bennett for a single season.

"Wayne's building a team and he can fancy who he wants," Demetriou told reporters on Friday after the Rabbitohs' captain's run ahead of Saturday's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.

"My job is to get the boys ready for 80 minutes this week and ultimately it's about making an environment where our players want to stay.

"I can't control Wayne or worry about what he's saying. He can make some noise up there.

"I haven't spoken to Latrell and he's contracted until the end of 2023.

"Going to work with Wayne for one year (in 2024) before Kristian takes over, I don't know if that's a carrot for anyone."

Mitchell, Walker and Cook can all officially negotiate with other clubs from November 1.