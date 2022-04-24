The recruitment of international talent has continued to grow over the past decade or so, with an emphasis being placed on getting them inside the clubhouse young.

The success of 20-year-old English import Dominic Young in this early 2022 season, who joined the Newcastle Knights at the commencement of the 2021 season from UK Super League team the Huddersfield Giants, has only heightened the appeal of sourcing this type of talent early.

And the writing looks to be on the wall for another young, exciting and freakishly athletic Englishman in 21-year-old backrower Kai Pearce-Paul.

Pearce-Paul, who's currently signed with the Wigan Warriors in the Super League, has now apparently linked up with veteran Australian agent Sam Ayoub.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Pearce-Paul has upwards of five NRL clubs bidding for his services and the talented youngster's decision to sign with Ayoub has all but assured his future in the game's premier league.

Although the near 200cm back-rower isn't available until 2024, Ayoub, along with Pearce-Paul's manager - Iestyn Harris - will handle any negotiations leading up to the season he can depart his home's league.

Pearce-Paul is currently one of the in-form forward's in the Super League, with Wigan sitting at second on the ladder after nine games.

The Wigan Warrior is also expected to represent the England national team at the Rugby League World Cup in October of this year.