Teenage outside back Deine Mariner has revealed his commitment to the Brisbane Broncos after nearly walking out on the club for a rich deal with the Dolphins.

The Broncos lodged a complaint over the NRL's 17th club in November last year after accusing the Dolphins of trying to urge Mariner to break his deal early, and join the side for their maiden season.

Despite being signed through to the end of 2024, Mariner's management requested an immediate release to join Wayne Bennett's side for the upcoming season, a request that Brisbane shut down as soon as it was raised.

The 19-year-old would've reportedly earned an extra $1 million had he made the switch.

Mariner is adamant the potential cross-town switch is off the cards now, and is eager to build his budding career at Red Hill.

“Definitely (my heart is at the Broncos)," Mariner told The Courier Mail.

“I have signed the contract and I have got something I owe to the Broncos.

“I am happy doing my time here and being patient. “Hopefully things come my way (with selection in the NRL). I am really happy with where I am at the club.” While Mariner would be starting week in, week out at the Dolphins this year, the highly-rated centre prospect is happy to bide his time if it means remaining at the club he supported as a child. “The history with the Broncos and being a fan since I was a kid … that makes it more special to get the jersey and play with the squad,” Mariner said. “I have always honoured the saying that, ‘For those who are patient, good things will come'. “I am a big believer in that. So every week I keep knocking on the door and trust the coaches to make the right decision for the week.” Deine Mariner is fast (from his Q Cup debut in round tahi)...#KiwiNRL pic.twitter.com/tiCJDi77HF — The Niche Cache (@thenichecache) July 5, 2022 The teenager listed Greg Inglis and Justin Hodges as his heroes, and is particularly eager to emulate the latter's effort, a big reason he's chosen to remain in the three-quarter line. “Hodgo didn't have all the best natural abilities but he still somehow gave it 110 per cent," Mariner continued. “That's why he was so consistent with his footy over his career. That was something I really liked about him, his effort and how much he gave for the game. “I have always played centre and it just comes naturally to me.” Mariner will remain at Red Hill for at least the next two seasons, however it's hard to see the young centre breaking into Brisbane's backline anytime soon. Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo are all locked up through to the end of 2025, while Corey Oates has options in his favour for both 2024 and 2025. Herbie Farnworth is off-contract this season, however News Corp reported last month that the English international had re-signed on a two-year deal, locking up the Broncos' entire back five for the next three seasons.