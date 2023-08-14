The interest in Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas from rugby union has returned, with the Western Force confirming they will make a play for the star prop.

Haas is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, and Rugby Australia has previously made an approach to Haas in an effort to turn him into a Wallaby before the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour, and the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

Those major events have seen the 15-man code already secure the contract of Joseph Suaalii from the start of 2025.

Haas, who has also had interest from international rugby union, could command a million and a half dollars per season at home or abroad if he switches codes, despite the fact he and his management have maintained the Broncos are in the driver's seat for his signature.

According to News Corp, the Force's approach to Haas could see a deal at that value, but they would need the financial backing of Rugby Australia, who have interest but want to see interest from Haas.

“Nothing more has happened from my side after my conversation with Payne's dad,” Rugby Australia CEO Hamish McLennan told News Corp.

“There is definite interest there but I want Payne or his agent to come to us and say we're serious.

“We want people who really want to be playing rugby union.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

“Payne has to really want to be a Wallaby.”

Rugby in Australia has a large cheque book and was rumoured to be making plays at other rugby league stars such as Angus Crichton, Will Penisini and Nelson Asofa-Solomona earlier this year.

Haas' agent Ahmed Merhi confirmed to the publication that the Broncos are the only club in any code he is in talks with at the moment.

“We're in dialogue with Brisbane at the moment and that's the only club we are in talks with at the moment,” Merhi said.

“That's the way it will stay until November 1. If talks are not successful with Brisbane, then we will go to November 1.

“The Broncos are in the box seat."

The news comes after Broncos' coach Kevin Walters last week suggested Haas will have signed a new deal in the next couple of weeks, with the Broncos desperate to lock Haas down on more than a million dollars per season.

It's understood Haas' value may rise though after Titans' captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui re-signed with the Gold Coast on a ten-year deal worth $1.2 million per season last week.