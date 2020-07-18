Jack de Belin could enjoy a $200,000 pay rise despite not playing in the league for close to two years.
The Dragons back-rower has attracted interest from the Warriors, with a rumoured $700,000-per-year deal on the table for the suspended player.
De Belin is currently sidelined under the league’s no-fault stand-down policy and has no clear return date as he is set to face court over sexual assault charges.
The 27-year-old has discussed with Dragons officials in the past week, with the club also set to offer a large increase to his current $595,000-a-year deal with Illawarra.
The Warriors are set to offload several key players at seasons end, allowing the Auckland-based club to open negations with high-priced names on the market.
The Dragons will be keen to hold onto de Belin’s services having lost Tyson Frizell’s signature to Newcastle from next season.
De Belin will have to land a decision prior to the conclusion of NRL’s contracting period on October 31, which is likely to fall before his next court trial.
Mitch Keating, are you dumb? Once again ZT have tried to turn a morsel of information into a headline grabbing story. A few weeks ago someone who posted a story on JDB suggested he could be playing again in “a few weeks”. What’s wrong with you people? Are you ignorant, naive or still wet behind the ears? You seem to have forgotten or don’t understand how serious the charges are against JDB. Forget about posting trivial pay rise crap about a person who will most likely end up in jail. You seem to think that JDB will be returning to the playing field and that 2019 & 2020 are just a hiccup in his playing career!
Nobody should be posting anything about this bloke’s future football career (if in fact there will be a future for him in the NRL) until his trial is over. All of this garbage you people have posted on this site is nothing but post trial speculation. Do you live in a fantasy world? Why do you even bother trying to make a big story out of a morsel of information? Do you get excited when you see your own “story” on the internet hoping that millions of people will read it? You need to grow up and live in the real world and post stories that are factual and not twisted and exaggerated like so many other posts that have appeared on this site.
Is it any wonder why the number of people posting comments has fallen way down to just a few? You have lost a lot of your credibility and have nobody to blame but yourselves.
As a Warriors dan would love to sign DeBelin. When he played he was a NSW certain player. Was an extremely hard working lock and at 700k that would be a sweet deal.
To have a forward pack of Tohu Harris Eli Katoa amd De Belin would be a step in the right direction but he hasn’t played for nearly two years. Plus he may never actually play again with his court case …
From the Dragons stand point I think it’s time they go young and rebuild and get rid of the coach anyways. James Graham has left, Tyson Frizzel is leaving, Ben Hunt is way overpaid and now even the juniors like Saab want to leave.
I’d swap Tim Lafai for Corey Harawira-Nawra.
Swap Ben Hunt for Josh Reynolds to replace Harry Grant and save money
Let De Belin walk, let Frizzel walk and also let Euan Aiken walk and sign Jack Bird at a slightly cheaper rate from the broncos.
Then also sign Jordan McLean and Ray Stone
1. Dufty
2. Periera
3. Bird
4. Lomax
5. Rawalawa
6. Norman
7. Clune
8. McLean
9. McInnes
10. Vaughan
11. Sims
12. Harawira-Naera
13. Lawrie
14. Stone
15. Kerr
16. Merrin
17. Reynolds