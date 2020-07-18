Jack de Belin could enjoy a $200,000 pay rise despite not playing in the league for close to two years.

The Dragons back-rower has attracted interest from the Warriors, with a rumoured $700,000-per-year deal on the table for the suspended player.

De Belin is currently sidelined under the league’s no-fault stand-down policy and has no clear return date as he is set to face court over sexual assault charges.

The 27-year-old has discussed with Dragons officials in the past week, with the club also set to offer a large increase to his current $595,000-a-year deal with Illawarra.

The Warriors are set to offload several key players at seasons end, allowing the Auckland-based club to open negations with high-priced names on the market.

The Dragons will be keen to hold onto de Belin’s services having lost Tyson Frizell’s signature to Newcastle from next season.

De Belin will have to land a decision prior to the conclusion of NRL’s contracting period on October 31, which is likely to fall before his next court trial.