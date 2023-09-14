Former Cronulla Sharks forward David Fifita has announced his retirement from rugby league after a professional career lasting 13 years from 2012 to 2023.

The 34-year-old and twin brother of Andrew Fifita began his rugby league career with St Patrick Blackdown and Doonside Roos before being signed by the Wests Tigers in 2009. Here, he would spend four seasons with the club and play in the U20s competition and NSW Cup.

It wouldn't be until 2014 when he would make his NRL debut. Returning to Australia after a stint with Lezignan Sangliers in the Elite One Championship, he would be picked up by the Cronulla Sharks on a two-year deal and would debut in Round 2 against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Unfortunately, it wouldn't work out for Fifita in the NRL, and he soon moved to the Super League, where he would spend the majority of his career. His time overseas spanned eight seasons and 148 games for the Wakefield Trinity, Dewsbury Rams and Crigglestone All Blacks.

His career accolades also include three games for Tonga between 2010 and 2019, one game for the Indigenous All Stars in 2015 and one game for the Combined Nations All Stars in 2022.

“I personally can't thank Dave enough for coming over how he did and helping continue our fight for survival in this league.” said Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth.

“It shows the mark of his character and him as a person.”

“We wish him and his family all the best with their new addition and I'm sure everybody understands that family comes first.”