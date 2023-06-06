Dragons skipper and representative star playmaker Ben Hunt's contract battle has taken a surprising twist, with the Gold Coast Titans becoming the main suitor for his services.

Linked with a move away from the Dragons since the termination of Anthony Griffin as head coach, two clubs are currently in the market fighting for the services of Ben Hunt.

The two clubs are the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Gold Coast Titans.

While the Bulldogs were the first club named to enter the race for Hunt, the Titans have become the main suitor. This adds to reports that a few of their halves players have been given the green light to talk to other clubs.

A move to the Gold Coast will see Hunt return back to Queensland, where he's originally from, and will create the club into a top-premiership contender.

"There was plenty of talk yesterday from clubs who are watching the Ben Hunt situation that the Gold Coast are suddenly right in the market," Danny Weidler said on Sky Sports Radio.

"Late yesterday, I was getting information that a couple of their halves were being told, and other clubs were being told it was okay to talk to them.

"I don't know if that means something or not. But there's some theory that Ben Hunt might want to go back to Queensland, where he's from."

Weidler also mentioned that although the Titans may be the top suitor, the Bulldogs should not be counted out and could see Hunt link up with a rebuilding squad under Cameron Ciraldo.

"I still think in the background, the Bulldogs have been interested for a while — or for a half in general — and Ben Hunt fits the bill a lot of ways in that he's experienced, and he could guide a relatively young side around quite well," he continued.

"Whether the Bulldogs are still the pick, I don't know. I think Ben Hunt is going to wait for Origin to be done and for a coach to be appointed.

"Don't forget he's on contract, and the Dragons would have to let him go."

Although clubs may be interested in Hunt's services, the Dragons would have to let him go as he's currently contracted with the club until the end of the 2025 season.