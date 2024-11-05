Former Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos, Salford Red Devils and Gold Coast Titans outside back Daniel Vidot is set to return to rugby league with the USA on their December tour of South Africa.

Now 34 years of age, Vidot scored 55 NRL tries across his 114 games to go with 6 tries in 10 English Super League games during a career that ran between 2009 and 2011.

He also scored 6 tries in 10 games for Samoa.

Vidot made the surprise call to retire from the sport at the end of 2017 to chase a career in professional wrestling, where he was signed with the WWE from 2018 through to the middle of this year.

He has since moved to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), but will return to rugby league after also playing with the DC Cavalary who are based out of Washington in the USARL competition this year.

The USA's tour to South Africa is the first time the nations have met in the rainbow nation, who are currently bidding for rights to host the 2030 Rugby League World Cup.

Vidot is the only player with NRL experience in a squad entirely made up of players out of the USARL competition.

USA vs South Africa fixtures

December 4, 2024 at Harlequins Rugby Club, 6pm local time

December 7, 2024 at Grizzlies Rugby Club, 4pm local time

USA Hawks 2024 squad to tour South Africa

Ryan Bannerot (Jacksonville Axemen), Tevita Bryce (Brooklyn Kings), Ryan Burroughs (DC Cavalry), Ethan Ferrick (DC Cavalry), Kyle Granby (Brooklyn Kings), Khalial Harris (Jacksonville Axemen), Stephon Harris (Santa Rosa Dead Pelicans), Joe Eichner (Tampa Mayhem), Anson Jang (Brooklyn Kings), Derek Lipscomb (Brooklyn Kings), Peter Lupton (Boston Bears), Fatai Makavaha (Provo Broncos), Mason McRory (Jacksonville Axemen), Wes Piggins (Southwest Florida Copperheads), Dom Sofe (Brooklyn Kings), Daniel Vidot (DC Cavalry), David Washington (Jacksonville Axemen), Malcolm Webb (Jacksonville Axemen), Andre Williams (Southwest Florida Copperheads)