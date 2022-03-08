Part 4 of Zero Tackle's fearless predictions for the 2022 season see us take on the Dally M awards.

20 - Dally M coach of the year

You'll always have 'the usual suspects', the Robinsons, the Bellamys, but for the first time since 2018, a rookie coach will take out the gong. Craig Fitzgibbon has recruited well and will take Cronulla back into finals footy.

Recruits like Cam McInnes, Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes will sing the praise, but the most recent graduate from the School of Trent Robinson will have a defensive-minded focus, and the grind is in Cronulla's DNA.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

19 - Dally M lock of the year

There's a shortlist of players that could take this out every year, you've got Jake Trbojevic, Jason Taumalolo, Isaah Yeo, but in his first year of captaincy, it'll be Cameron Murray who picks up this award again. He doesn't have the big frame the others do, but his link work in the middle is phenomenal, as is his work rate. Expect a big 2022 from captain Cam.

18 - Dally M second rowers of the year

He'll miss the opening month but you can't deny Josh Schuster from the blockbuster season he's about to have. Playing a Wade Graham type role at Manly, his ball-playing leaves defences in two minds, and he's put on enough size to have them second guessing themselves. Angus Crichton will snare the other award, finding a home on the left in Boyd Cordner's absence, both Keary and Walker know how to put a back-rower through a hole, expect plenty of four-pointers from 'Gus' this year.

17 - Dally M hooker of the year

He had his fair share of injury dramas in 2021, but expect Reed Mahoney to shake them off and enjoy a stellar final season at Parramatta. Canterbury bound next year, Mahoney will finish his Eels career on a high as he guides the club close to the top sides, and take on a bulk of the playmaking duties.

16 - Dally M props of the year

You simply can't leave Payne Haas out of these sides for the next decade. He's a massive human with an even bigger motor, and with a genuine halfback and other co-stars in the forward pack, it's scary how good Payne can be. While Dale Finucane will go close to the other spot, it'll be Addin Fonua-Blake who barnstorms his way into the side, despite the Warriors finishing close to the bottom four. A behemoth who can play big minutes like Haas, he'll be the cornerstone of the New Zealand pack for years.

15 - Dally M halfback of the year

There are fears he'll start the season underdone, but Nathan Cleary is just on another level to any other halfback right now. His kicking game is so crucial for the Panthers, he mucked it up in the first week of the finals last year but amended it against the same side in the Grand Final, and you could see as clear as day the effect it had. He can run the ball, his passing is sublime, he kicks goals as well as anyone, it's Cleary's comp now.

14 - Dally M five-eighth of the year

A booze ban will do wonders for Cam Munster as he puts in his best season in the NRL yet, taking a lot of pressure off the rest of his spine. There's quiet fears the Storm may have to minorly rebuild after this year, losing the majority of their starting pack to rivals, but a Munster masterclass season will quell those worries quick.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide

13 - Dally M centres of the Year

Losing Matt Burton and Paul Momirovski, there's pressure on Stephen Crichton to be a standout in the Panthers backline - and he will. Full to the brim with confidence after that intercept try, Crichton will have himself on the verge of Origin this year with his form.

Campbell Graham doesn't have the same level of strike, but his defence and strength will earn him the other spot. While he'll start the year on the right edge, don't be surprised to see him pushed to the left side mid-season, putting him outside Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell. There are big things on the horizon for this kid.

12 - Dally M Wingers of the Year

Speaking of a move to the left, Xavier Coates looks set to pick up where Josh Addo-Carr left off on that edge outside Justin Olam, and won't he benefit from it. Add in Munster and Kenny Bromwich to that side with Papenhuyzen sweeping around the back, it's scary.

The other spot belongs to Ronaldo Mulitalo, who showed glimpses of his best footy in 2021, despite a tumultuous battle when it came to his representative eligibility. As strong as he is quick, the Sharks rely on him to get their sets going.

11 - Dally M Fullback of the Year

While everyone is crying out for Tom Trbojevic, it's hard to see anyone replicate that kind of form two years running. It'll be James Tedesco who takes out the gong yet again, leading the Roosters back into the top four, and deep into September footy. His playmaking has improved dramatically in the last 18 months, and still as elusive as ever, the Kangaroos halfback is flying under the radar, but he'll be a standout in 2022.

DOWNLOAD NOW: Zero Tackle 2022 NRL Season Guide