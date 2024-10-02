The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed a one-year contract extension for key forward Josh Curran.

The middle and edge forward joined the club from the New Zealand Warriors late in the off-season after earning a release from his former club, and has been one of Canterbury's most important players.

Aiding in the side's return to the finals for the first time in eight years, Curran was a crucial cog in the system for Cameron Ciraldo.

Originally signing a two-year deal to join the Belmore-based outfit, the club have now confirmed he has signed a one-year extension which will see him remain in blue and white until at least the end of 2026.

"We are pleased Josh has extended his time with the Bulldogs,” Canterbury director of football Phil Gould said in a club statement confirming the news.

"He has clearly played some of his best football this year and become an integral part of the team as both a major contributor on and off the field."

Curran, who is a three-time Indigenous All Star and could add to that number in the 2025 pre-season given he is coming off a season where he averaged 120 metres per contest and made 756 tackles across 24 appearances, said he has started to 'love his footy again'.

“I started loving my footy again under Ciro [Bulldogs' head coach Cameron Ciraldo],” he said.

“He was a big part of why I played well this year. He had trust and belief in me and that's all I ever asked from him.

“I didn't realise how big and passionate the Bulldogs' fanbase is when I joined the Club. We say it all the time – you're not just playing for the Club; you're also playing for the community."