One of three dummy-half options at the Manly Sea Eagles, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, has commented on his future as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Coming off representing Samoa against England, the 22-year-old has been with the Sea Eagles since a young age and successfully progressed through their pathways system from the Harrold Matthews Cup competition.

Able to speak and negotiate with rival teams for 2026, Chan Kum Tong admitted to Zero Tackle that he would "love to stay" in Manly colours beyond the end of next season.

“If the opportunity comes I'd love to stay because Manly have given me the opportunity since I was young,” Chan Kum Tong said.

“I just want my footy to do the talking and just be in the moment and enjoy it.”

Debuting in the NRL in 2023, Chan Kum Tong has been primarily used in reserve grade but has managed 12 appearances in the top grade and added one try to his resume.

Although he played a career-high ten games last season, the cult-hero has failed to cement a starting spot, having only played off the interchange bench and being overlooked in favour of Jake Simpkin and Lachlan Croker.

"Growing up, I always dreamed of playing in NRL and most importantly representing my country and to do so in the big stages is unbelievable,” the livewire hooker added.

"It was surreal training with Roger [Tuivasa-Sheck] and [Anthony] Milford (for Samoa ). I pinch myself sometimes. Just to be able to play against them is unreal.

"I'm still at the start of my career and want to learn as much as I can... Josh Aloiai, Toph Sipley, [Daly] Cherry-Evans, I just try to take a bite out of their craft and I just watch them and let them rub off on me."

Embed from Getty Images

At the time of publication, the Manly Sea Eagles have 13 players off-contract at the end of next season and have 13 vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for the 2026 NRL season.

Their off-contract list includes Chan Kum Tong, Jake Arthur, Ethan Bullemor, Daly Cherry-Evans, Clayton Faulalo, Aitasi James, Dean Matterson, Aaron Schoupp, Toafofoa Sipley, Tommy Talau, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jazz Tevaga and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega.

Manly Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Lehi Hopoate

3. Reuben Garrick

4. Tolutau Koula

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Joey Walsh

8. Josh Aloiai

9. Lachlan Croker

10. Taniela Paseka

11. Ben Trbojevic

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Jake Trbojević

Interchange

14. Jake Simpkin

15. Corey Waddell

16. No player signed.

17. Caleb Navale

Rest of squad

18. Simione Laiafi

19. No player signed.

20. No player signed.

21. No player signed.

22. No player signed.

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2026 development list

1. Zaidas Muagututia

2. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase