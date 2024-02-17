Crusher tackles are back under the NRL's microscope to kick-off the 2024 pre-season after the Sydney Roosters claimed a 36 points to 22 win over the Manly Sea Eagles in Saturday's second game from Gosford.

In what was a solid hit out for both sides who are ahead on preparations ahead of their respective trips to Las Vegas, it was an ugly moment that left Dominic Young in hospital which had fans talking, with Toafofoa Sipley facing a nervous wait for the match review committee to reach a verdict on the tackle.

In what was a close to full strength Roosters' side, Young had his first hit out for the Roosters, crossing for a try against a Manly side who were brought back to Earth after thrashing the South Sydney Rabbitohs in an unofficial pre-season match at the same venue last weekend.

Manly, who had played a lot of their NRL players in that game, were a different side this week, and despite the loss, coach Anthony Seibold will have positives to take back to the Northern Beaches as they prepare to fly out to Las Vegas this week.

Here are all the big talking points from the game.

Toafofoa Sipley brings crusher tackles back under microscope

The NRL's match review committee simply must make a statement when it comes to what was one of the worst crusher tackles we have seen in recent years.

Toafofoa Sipley likely didn't mean to land like he did on Dominic Young. The forward would likely feel horrible that Young was taken to hospital after the tackle, even if it was as a precaution.

But the bottom line is that most acts of dangerous play in the NRL aren't intentional - they are lazy.

Whether it's a swinging arm, a high shot, a playing being taken out in the air or a crusher tackle, very few if any players would go onto the field with the intention of hurting an opposition player.

But the crusher tackle is as dangerous as it gets, applying pressure to the head and neck. It's why, when the NRL revamped the judiciary code a few years ago, crusher tackle was given it's own status on the NRL's charge sheet.

That's what Paseka will be charged with, but he simply can't be allowed to get away with a Grade 1 charge for Saturday's incident, accidental or not.

Sitili Tupouniua at lock forward?

Sitili Tupouniua has spent the majority of his career at second-row, but returning from an ACL injury in 2024 into a team stacked with second-rowers, but potentially a little short in the middle third of the park, he seemed to play more of a lock role throughout Saturday's game.

He started on the edge, but wound up playing more in the middle third than he didn't.

Scoring a try, some of Tupouniua's previous flamboyance wasn't quite as evident as he settled into his new role, but the work rate saw a dramatic increase, with hard runs and some good shots in defence where he came up with 16 tackles.

There is little chance of Tupouniua starting at lock for the Roosters, but with the likes of Siua Wong, Nat Butcher and Egan Butcher all pushing for minutes in the second-row, not to mention former Origin player Angus Crichton, there is no guarantee of him doing that on the edge either.

Instead, the forward slotting into a role where he plays in both the middle and on the edge off the bench could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Trent Robinson's side.

Josh Schuster's fitness continues to worry

While he was originally named to play in the game against the Roosters, Josh Schuster, who is preparing to shift back into the second-row for the 2024 campaign, failed to take to the field after being withdrawn from the contest by the team physio.

It was thought that the decision all but ended Schuster's chances of heading to the United States to play the season-opener against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, however, that wasn't the view Anthony Seibold took when talking pre-game.

He suggested Schuster will play next weekend, after the rest of his teammates fly out for Las Vegas, before joining them in the States.

It's a big risk for the Sea Eagles, but it does go to show their obvious desire to have Schuster, who will want to return to the breakout form he displayed in 2021 this year.

There is also little to no doubt the team he comes up against next weekend - the Brisbane Broncos minus their NRL players - will be well under first-grade level.

But a hit-out is a hit-out, and after yet another disrupted pre-season, any minutes will be critical for Schuster.

If he isn't fit for Vegas, or any other games for that matter, it's difficult to see anyone other than Ben Trbojevic coming in to take his spot.

Connor Watson must play on the Roosters' bench

Connor Watson missed the entirety of the 2023 season as he battled injury, but returned with a bang for the Roosters on Saturday evening against Manly.

Scoring a try, it may have been a limited minutes performance, but he made each of his five runs count, grabbing a pair of line breaks, five tackle breaks and getting his hands on the ball plenty of times.

His defence was also excellent in his first competitive hit-out in over 12 months.

He will take time to get back to his absolute best, but at that level, he is creative, hard-running and makes very few mistakes. They are all skills Trent Robinson values, but the coach will also value the fact Watson is a true utility.

He can play just about anywhere in the forwards, in the halves, or, at a pinch, in the centres.

Watson is the sort of player the Roosters need fit if they are going to go all the way through September.

Who plays on the wing for Manly?

What is abundantly clear is that the Sea Eagles have a single spot open in their backline.

Tom Trbojevic will play fullback, Reuben Garrick and Tolutau Koula will likely be in the centres, and tall winger Jasob Saab will claim one of the wing spots.

That means there is a single spot left on the wing for Manly, with new recruits Jaxson Paulo and Tommy Talau both having barnstorming performances against the Roosters.

Talau is more of a centre but can line up on the wing, coming up with 144 metres in 9 runs, while Paulo made 104 metres across his ten runs to go with a try assist, a couple of tackle busts and a try.

All reports suggest Paulo has the inside running following the departure of Christian Tuipulotu to the St George Illawarra Dragons, but adding the incoming duo to the likes of hard-running Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, as well as the upcoming return of centre Brad Parker, will create plenty of competition for the one spot available in Manly's back five.

Sam Walker's game management has improved

Yes, the opposition wasn't what it'll be in a few weeks, and nor was the intensity, but you can only play what's in front of you, and Sam Walker looked stronger in controlling the Roosters than he did at any point in 2023.

The halfback, who spent a large chunk of 2023 sidelined with injury after originally being dropped leading into Anzac Day, returned at the back-end of 2023 and put together some strong games in combination with Luke Keary.

The duo's combination will again be critical for the Roosters in 2024 as the club look to go past the semi-finals and have a campaign where they don't have to scramble to make the finals.

Walker is the leader of that though. His kicking game and control are crucial for the Roosters, but it's two-fold, with Keary playing his best football while Walker is handling things well at halfback.

There is plenty of water to pass under the bridge yet, but the signs for Walker and the Roosters are positive.

He also handled the goal kicking for those preparing their Supercoach teams, despite the fact Joseph Suaalii played.