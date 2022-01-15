The Newcastle Knights could be without star hooker Jayden Brailey for up to eight months after he was reported to have suffered a torn Achilles at pre-season training.

The injury is one of the most devastating an NRL player can sustain, alongside ACL injuries.

Shaun Johnson is the most recent high-profile player to have suffered the injury, snapping his Achilles in Round 19 of the 2020 season and not returning until Round 7 of the 2021 season, putting him out for a period of almost eight months.

While it's understood scans will be needed to confirm the injury for Brailey, the NRL Physio said on Twitter that hands on tests are normally accurate in determining the injury.

Should the worst be confirmed, the best possible result is a return in approximately five months, which would see Brailey return sometime around Round 10, when the Knights are due to play the Bulldogs in Magic Round.

If the recovery balloons out to eight months, Brailey may not return until Round 23, effectively ending his season before it begins.

Jayden Brailey has been sent for scans after suffering a suspected torn achilles at training (via @telejamesphelps). Unfortunately hands on tests extremely accurate here so scans will likely confirm what the Knights already know. If so would require surgery & 5-8 months recovery — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) January 15, 2022

The news is particularly devastating for Brailey, who has spent more time injured than he hasn't since arriving in the Hunter from his former home at the Cronulla Sharks.

His 2020 season was ended in just Round 2 when he suffered an ACL injury, and while he managed 23 games in 2021, 2022 on the sidelines will frustrate the 25-year-old.

The Knights, should they be without the services of Brailey, will likely turn to Chris Randall to play the dummy half role.

He has recently been promoted to a top 30 deal following time on a development contract where he has impressed across 12 games in the last two years.