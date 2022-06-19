World-renowned South Sydney co-owner Russell Crowe is set to have one final crack at keeping Sam Burgess at the Burrow amidst suggestions that the Englishman is closing in on a contract with the Dolphins.

While the Clive Churchill medalists playing days wrapped up in 2019 after being medically retired, the 33-year-old has plenty to offer contemporary groups, with Wayne Bennett dangling a bated hook before Burgess to bring him north.

Still, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Burgess is yet to ink any deal to roll onto Redcliffe, with Crowe set to call upon familiarity to keep the Yorkshireman in cardinal and myrtle.

Since purchasing a majority stake in Souths ahead of the 2006 season, the star of blockbuster films such as Cinderella Man, Gladiator, American Gangster and A Beautiful Mind has gone on to forge both a professional and personal relationship with the Burgess family.

After playing a hand in bringing Burgess south in 2010, the thespian and the forward have made music together, with the crescendo coming during the Rabbitohs' drought-breaking 2014 season.

Yet, while the pair are sure to remain close irrespective of Burgess' next move, it has been stated that Crowe has organised for the 182-time Bunny to meet with club CEO Blake Solly over the course of the next week.

While Burgess will still be required to formally commence and complete the necessary level of training required to help man the box on game day, veteran scribe Danny Weidler has claimed that this hurdle is one that the Rabbitohs are not sweating him hopping.

Burgess is currently gaining first-hand stewarding experience, leading the Orara Valley Axemen in NSW country footy - a side which is unironically backed by Crowe's deep pockets.

After purchasing a controlling stake at Souths alongside Peter Holmes à Court some 16 years ago, Crowe has gone on to divide his ownership further, with billionaires James Packer and Mike Cannon-Brookes.