The NSW Government is set to announce an increase in stadium capacities for live sport in the coming days.

This will come as a huge boost for the upcoming NRL finals.

The announcement will allow stadiums to fill up to 50 per cent of capacity – double the current limit.

“The crowds will be at 50 per cent capacity for the finals and particularly for the grand final. So they’ll get 40,000 out at ANZ Stadium,” as per James Hooper on NRL 360.

“[It’s a] massive victory given the tough times that the entire nation has had to go through this season.”

Changes made will also have a positive impact on the State of Origin series.

With a crowd increase it will make for an exciting series and play a key factor for the second game set to held at ANZ stadium.

“I just want to foreshadow the government will have something to say about that in the next few days,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

“They [a ministerial task force which includes treasurer Dominic Perrotte, deputy premier John Barilaro and tourism minister Stuart Ayres] have done some good work given the input from health on what we consider a safe way to host some of these events into the future.

“When it comes to major sporting events we are, through health input and also the great work by police, looking at how we can have some of those key events in a COVID-safe way to support the direction NSW is going.

“But also as a big thank you to the community for working with us to get us where we are today,” Berejiklian said

Melbourne Storm are expected to take their first finals game to Suncorp Stadium, which has a maximum crowd limit of 25,000 people.